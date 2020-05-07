Municipalities urged to slash rates
Cash-strapped property sector pleads with local authorities to introduce immediate reductions in rates and utility charges
07 May 2020 - 05:00
SA’s commercial property sector, worth an estimated R750bn, has urged local government to introduce rates relief measures to assist landlords and tenants who are suffering severe cash-flow constraints due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
National government departments, banks, landlords, the SA Revenue Service and others have offered forms of relief to consumers or businesses over the past few weeks to help mitigate the economic impact.
