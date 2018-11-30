Global disasters, by the numbers

Its association with Steinhoff is an albatross around Pepkor’s neck, but many of its financials are promising
It seems that each new incoming head of state has felt the need to appoint his own leadership at the PIC
Toyota and Gibs combine for Africa’s first manufacturing MBA
After 20 years on the JSE, Sanlam has shaken off its image as the National Party’s economic arm and is ahead of former arch-rival Old Mutual
It’s almost time to shut up shop for the year. Here are some of the latest trends in office design to consider for 2019 — and surprise: open plan is out!
