News & Fox / Numbers

Voting intentions in SA, by the numbers

Respondents were asked which party they’d vote for if the elections were held tomorrow

09 November 2018 - 12:31
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Elections in SA likely in May but definitely by August

The IEC briefed the media on its preparations and set out timelines for the vote 
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
African governance, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
Voting intentions in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Decoding Patricia de Lille’s next step
News & Fox
4.
Will HomeChoice’s shift into bricks-and-mortar ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

NATASHA MARRIAN: Numsa's new party likely to be stillborn
Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Is the best thing for the DA to lose support in 2019?
Opinion / Columnists

Undecided voters will be key as survey shows party loyalties are waning
Opinion

Numsa workers’ party hopes to shake up the left in SA
Politics

Voters are moving beyond party loyalty — they want delivery
Politics

ANTHONY BUTLER: Land issue may have gone cold by May 2019
Opinion / Columnists

Addressing crime will win the ‘Indian’ vote in KZN, says ANC
National

ROGER SOUTHALL: ANC will go to the polls with just one major asset — Cyril ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.