News & Fox / Numbers

US midterm elections, by the numbers

A look at the US midterm elections in numbers

05 November 2018 - 11:05

0111 Numbers US Election by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

JUSTICE MALALA: Wake up, liberals: this is why Donald Trump and his ilk keep winning

Voters hanker for something different, something the intelligentsia refuses to acknowledge or see
News
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Shoprite AGM: where exactly was Christo Wiese?
News & Fox
2.
How the froth vanished from AB Inbev
News & Fox
3.
Wealth by country in 2018, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Another victory for political derangement
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

Barack Obama takes on Trump as midterm elections loom
World / Americas

THE FT COLUMN: These midterms mark a culture shift for business and politics
Opinion / Columnists

A heavy-handed security-based approach to migration is not justified
Opinion

SIMON BARBER: Here’s hoping my first vote in the US midterm election will help ...
Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: When most leaders would put aside partisan views, Trump divides ...
World

THE FT COLUMN: Donald Trump embodies the spirit of our age
Opinion / Columnists

Trump ropes in army in crusade against migrants
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.