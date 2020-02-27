HOT PROPERTY: R7.9m apartment in Rosebank’s art mile
The apartment has two en suite bedrooms, set on each side of spacious living areas
WHERE: Rosebank, Joburg
PRICE: R7.9m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Within walking distance of Rosebank’s art mile and its collection of restaurants, shops and art galleries, this beautifully designed penthouse offers the ideal work-life-play lifestyle. The apartment has two en suite bedrooms, set on each side of spacious living areas. The property also offers outdoor entertainment areas, staff accommodation and a private lift from the garage.
WHERE: Higgovale, Cape Town
PRICE: R48m
WHO: Seeff
This ultra-modern villa offers 915m² under-roof areas and is situated on a plot of more than 3,000m². The three-level property, which has its own lift, consists of five generously sized bedrooms, five bathrooms, a designer kitchen and three reception rooms. Additional features include a rooftop garden with 360° views and three swimming pools.