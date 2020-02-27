HOT PROPERTY: R7.9m apartment in Rosebank’s art mile

WHERE: Higgovale, Cape Town

PRICE: R48m

WHO: Seeff

This ultra-modern villa offers 915m² under-roof areas and is situated on a plot of more than 3,000m². The three-level property, which has its own lift, consists of five generously sized bedrooms, five bathrooms, a designer kitchen and three reception rooms. Additional features include a rooftop garden with 360° views and three swimming pools.