HOT PROPERTY: R7.9m apartment in Rosebank’s art mile

The apartment has two en suite bedrooms, set on each side of spacious living areas

27 February 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Rosebank, Joburg

PRICE: R7.9m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Within walking distance of Rosebank’s art mile and its collection of restaurants, shops and art galleries, this beautifully designed penthouse offers the ideal work-life-play lifestyle. The apartment has two en suite bedrooms, set on each side of spacious living areas. The property also offers outdoor entertainment areas, staff accommodation and a private lift from the garage.

WHERE: Higgovale, Cape Town

PRICE: R48m

WHO: Seeff

This ultra-modern villa offers 915m² under-roof areas and is situated on a plot of more than 3,000m². The three-level property, which has its own lift, consists of five generously sized bedrooms, five bathrooms, a designer kitchen and three reception rooms. Additional features include a rooftop garden with 360° views and three swimming pools.

