Cape Town land sale sparks housing row

Controversy around the R86.5m sale of municipal land in Cape Town’s Foreshore district has thrown issues of affordable and inclusive housing in the Mother City into sharp relief.

In 2016 "Site B" was sold on public auction to Growthpoint Properties, which plans to develop a mixed-use building that includes more than 24 floors of office space, an internationally branded hotel on the roof and two floors of retail space at its base.

"We are in the planning approval process to develop a building that will be worth R2.2bn and create 1,000 jobs in its construction phase," says Tim Irvine, Growthpoint’s Cape Town asset manager. "It will also lead to the creation of long-term jobs with the hotel. It will serve the people of Cape Town and contribute R16m a year in rates."

But not everyone is behind the development. Members of lobby group Reclaim the City, the Social Justice Coalition and the UniteBehind coalition protested at the site last week, arguing that the authorities should not have sold the public land in view of the housing crisis in the city.

At issue is the price Growthpoint paid for the land, given that it comes with rights for a skyscraper, says Jared Rossouw, co-director at Ndifuna Ukwazi, a nonprofit activist organisation backing Reclaim the City.

"The [auction] reserve price was set based on 17,500m², but the actual rights were nearer 46,000m²," says Rossouw. He estimates that this means the city undercharged by about R140m for a site that should have sold for more than R200m.

Irvine disagrees. He says Growthpoint did its calculations before it bought the site. Any developer would do a residential value calculation and determine what could be built, and then weigh time, cost and risk against potential rental to determine what value to pay, he says.