HOT PROPERTY: Swellendam house built in 1832 on sale for R6.4m
This historic homestead has been beautifully restored to combine modern comfort with old-world charm
WHERE: Swellendam, Western Cape
PRICE: R6.4m
Built in 1832, this historic homestead has been beautifully restored to combine modern comfort with old-world charm. The property is being used as a guesthouse and has six en-suite bedrooms, three of which have separate street-level entrances, an indoor braai area and pool. The 725m² erf is located adjacent to a heritage-protected area, ensuring it won’t be affected by development.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R89,500 a night
This Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece is one of the swanky Atlantic seaboard abodes available for short-term rental over the summer. It has six bedroom suites (including two master suites), entertainment areas, magnificent furnishings, and spectacular ocean and mountain views from the pool deck.
Agent: Seeff ShortStay
Please sign in or register to comment.