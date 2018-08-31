HOT PROPERTY: Swellendam house built in 1832 on sale for R6.4m

WHERE: Swellendam, Western Cape

PRICE: R6.4m

Built in 1832, this historic homestead has been beautifully restored to combine modern comfort with old-world charm. The property is being used as a guesthouse and has six en-suite bedrooms, three of which have separate street-level entrances, an indoor braai area and pool. The 725m² erf is located adjacent to a heritage-protected area, ensuring it won’t be affected by development.

