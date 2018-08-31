News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Swellendam house built in 1832 on sale for R6.4m

This historic homestead has been beautifully restored to combine modern comfort with old-world charm

31 August 2018 - 13:18

WHERE: Swellendam, Western Cape

PRICE: R6.4m

Built in 1832, this historic homestead has been beautifully restored to combine modern comfort with old-world charm. The property is being used as a guesthouse and has six en-suite bedrooms, three of which have separate street-level entrances, an indoor braai area and pool. The 725m² erf is located adjacent to a heritage-protected area, ensuring it won’t be affected by development.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R89,500 a night

This Stefan Antoni-designed masterpiece is one of the swanky Atlantic seaboard abodes available for short-term rental over the summer. It has six bedroom suites (including two master suites), entertainment areas, magnificent furnishings, and spectacular ocean and mountain views from the pool deck.

Agent: Seeff ShortStay

