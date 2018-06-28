HOT PROPERTY: South Coast’s historic country manor house

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R53.8m

Despite an overall weaker market, beachfront apartments in Cape Town’s Clifton, Camps Bay, Bantry Bay, Mouille Point and the Waterfront continue to test new highs. This unit in The Bantry on Victoria Road has just been sold for a record R53.8m. The previous record in the suburb was R42.5m, incidentally for the same apartment sold in 2014.

Agent: Seeff