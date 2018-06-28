News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: South Coast’s historic country manor house

The property has seven en-suite bedrooms and is ideally suited as a guesthouse or boutique hotel

28 June 2018 - 05:00

WHERE: Umtentweni, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R8.9m

This historic country manor house, Royston Hall, is situated in pristine coastal forest in Umtentweni on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. The property has seven en-suite bedrooms and is ideally suited as a guesthouse or boutique hotel. The house was built circa 1897 by Captain Hitchens of the Curry Shipping Line. The price includes furniture and fittings.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R53.8m

Despite an overall weaker market, beachfront apartments in Cape Town’s Clifton, Camps Bay, Bantry Bay, Mouille Point and the Waterfront continue to test new highs. This unit in The Bantry on Victoria Road has just been sold for a record R53.8m. The previous record in the suburb was R42.5m, incidentally for the same apartment sold in 2014.

Agent: Seeff

HOT PROPERTY: Waterfall Estate home ticks all the boxes

This contemporary three-bedroom home in an exclusive gated estate ticks all the boxes for the modern family
News & Fox
2 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Modern masterpiece at Sandton Country Club Estate

No expense has been spared in this multilevel, modern masterpiece overlooking the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course
News & Fox
13 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Plots for sale in exclusive Umhlanga gated estate

Plots all offer sweeping ocean views and range from 1,000m² to 2,000m² with prices starting at start at R5m
News & Fox
27 days ago

