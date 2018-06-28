HOT PROPERTY: South Coast’s historic country manor house
The property has seven en-suite bedrooms and is ideally suited as a guesthouse or boutique hotel
WHERE: Umtentweni, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R8.9m
This historic country manor house, Royston Hall, is situated in pristine coastal forest in Umtentweni on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. The property has seven en-suite bedrooms and is ideally suited as a guesthouse or boutique hotel. The house was built circa 1897 by Captain Hitchens of the Curry Shipping Line. The price includes furniture and fittings.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R53.8m
Despite an overall weaker market, beachfront apartments in Cape Town’s Clifton, Camps Bay, Bantry Bay, Mouille Point and the Waterfront continue to test new highs. This unit in The Bantry on Victoria Road has just been sold for a record R53.8m. The previous record in the suburb was R42.5m, incidentally for the same apartment sold in 2014.
Agent: Seeff
