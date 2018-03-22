HOT PROPERTY: Something for SA buyers looking for EU citizenship
WHERE: Porto, Portugal
PRICE: €350,000
SA buyers looking for a cross-border bolthole and EU citizenship now have the opportunity to acquire a hotel suite on a rental and buy-back basis in the historic centre of Porto, on the northern coastline of Portugal. Sé Catedral Hotel, a heritage building with views over the Porto cathedral and nearby Dom Luis Bridge, will be converted into a boutique hotel of 50 rooms.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R17.95m
With an enviable location in the Avenues embracing magnificent mountain views, this north-facing villa is on an elevated position on a large 2,051m² stand in Constantia Upper, near Cape Town’s best hiking and walking trails. It has its own borehole and expansive outdoor living areas. The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Agent: Greeff Properties
