HOT PROPERTY: R120m luxury abode on Nettleton Road

08 March 2018 - 06:00

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R120m

This luxury abode, situated high on the slopes of Lion’s Head in Nettleton Road, Clifton — arguably SA’s most exclusive street — was recently sold for R120m to a local buyer. The six-bedroom house on a stand of nearly 1,000m² boasts uninterrupted views of Clifton’s famous beaches and the Twelve Apostles mountains.

The residence, which spans seven levels, includes features such as a private cinema, wine cellar, office, gymnasium, massage and steam room, library, floating bar, staff accommodation and infinity pool. The deal was concluded by the Dogon Group, which also clinched the record-breaking 2016 sale of a Bantry Bay home to a German couple for R290m.

Agent: Dogon Group

