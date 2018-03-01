News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tastefully remodelled Bishopscourt home

Reminiscent of the style of famed US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the property is set in a lush 2,308m² garden with a well point and 5,000l water storage tank

01 March 2018 - 13:15

WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R12.45m

This property, in one of Gauteng’s most exclusive residential estates, offers four en-suite bedrooms, all with private balconies. It has spacious reception rooms and a dining room with fitted wine cellar that opens onto the covered patio and pool. The house has stunning views over the estate’s green belt and dam. Other green features include a 5,000l water storage tank and borehole, a heat pump and solar geysers.

Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town

PRICE: R24.5m

This tastefully remodelled home, reminiscent of the style of famed US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is set in a lush 2,308m² garden with a well point and 5,000l water storage tank. The house has five bedroom suites plus a TV room, a family room, a study/library and a covered patio. Additional features include a gym room, a staff room and bathroom, a floodlit tennis court and a salt chlorinated pool.

Agent: Greeff Properties

