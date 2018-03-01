HOT PROPERTY: Tastefully remodelled Bishopscourt home

WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R12.45m

This property, in one of Gauteng’s most exclusive residential estates, offers four en-suite bedrooms, all with private balconies. It has spacious reception rooms and a dining room with fitted wine cellar that opens onto the covered patio and pool. The house has stunning views over the estate’s green belt and dam. Other green features include a 5,000l water storage tank and borehole, a heat pump and solar geysers.

Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty