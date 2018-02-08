HOT PROPERTY: Good buy-to-let potential in new Sibaya development

WHERE: Sibaya coastal precinct, KwaZulu Natal

PRICE: From R1.295m to R4.65m

Situated in the Sibaya development on the scenic KwaZulu Natal North Coast, a new sectional title project, Coral Point, offers studios and one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments. These vary in size from 45m² to 138m² and offer scenic sea views. The development has good buy-to-let potential. For example, one-bedroom apartments priced from R1.6m are expected to earn a rental of about R10,000/month (unfurnished), offering investors a 5.3% rental yield.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties