HOT PROPERTY: Good buy-to-let potential in new Sibaya development
The new sectional title project, Coral Point, offers studios and one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments
WHERE: Sibaya coastal precinct, KwaZulu Natal
PRICE: From R1.295m to R4.65m
Situated in the Sibaya development on the scenic KwaZulu Natal North Coast, a new sectional title project, Coral Point, offers studios and one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments. These vary in size from 45m² to 138m² and offer scenic sea views. The development has good buy-to-let potential. For example, one-bedroom apartments priced from R1.6m are expected to earn a rental of about R10,000/month (unfurnished), offering investors a 5.3% rental yield.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Saxonwold, Johannesburg
PRICE: R6.399m
This character-filled family home offers traditional features such as wooden floors and pressed ceilings. The property has its own borehole and generator and has four spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study/library, large living and dining rooms as well as an extra playroom or work-from-home office. Other features include double domestic accommodation, a steam room, a jacuzzi and a swimming pool overlooking a mature, leafy garden.
Agent: Seeff
