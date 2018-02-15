News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Palatial Sandhurst home on the market for R150m

15 February 2018 - 13:02

WHERE: Sandhurst, Johannesburg

PRICE: R150m

This palatial Sandhurst home is on the market for a staggering R150m, believed to be the highest price ever asked for a residential property in Gauteng, this palatial Sandhurst home is on the market for a staggering R150m.

The sprawling property, which at one point belonged to deceased Rwandan telecommunications billionaire Miko Rwayitare, boasts its own fully fitted cinema, eat-in wine cellar, party/event room with lighting and sound equipment, an elevator as well as a small hairdressing salon.

The house comprises 2,200m² under roof on a an 8,565m² stand and offers seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a spacious office suite, two kitchens and numerous reception areas that flow to large patios with spectacular views to the Magaliesburg Magaliesberg. Other features include a sauna, steam room, gym, floodlit tennis courts and two pools.

Agent: Seeff

