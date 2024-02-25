Sport / Rugby

Van der Merwe hat-trick undoes England again

Scotland win 30-21 at Murrayfield to claim a fourth successive championship victory that reignites their Six Nations campaign

25 February 2024 - 18:47
by Mitch Phillips
Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe scores his third try in the Six Nations Championship clash against England at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH
Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe scores his third try in the Six Nations Championship clash against England at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Edinburgh — Duhan van der Merwe scored a superb hat-trick as Scotland beat England 30-21 at Murrayfield on Saturday to claim a fourth successive championship win in the fixture for the first time since 1896 and reignite their Six Nations campaign.

The winger, who scored two tries at Twickenham last season, cut through England’s defence again as the Scots bounced back impressively from their heartbreaking defeat by France two weeks ago.

“I can’t believe it, but I have to thank the boys for giving me the opportunity,” Van der Merwe said. “To get my first hat-trick against England is unbelievable.”

Scotland are second in the Six Nations standings on nine points, behind Ireland on 15.

They face Italy in Rome before finishing in Dublin.

“To show that resilience to come back and then score 30 points shows what this team is capable of,” coach Gregor Townsend said.

“There is an improvement to do and we want to get to the final week with an opportunity to still be in the championship.”

Scotland have now won five and drawn one of their last seven Calcutta Cup games — having not managed a win in the previous 10.

England, third on eight points, host Ireland in two weeks before playing France away in the final game of the tournament and are in danger of winning only two games for the fourth consecutive year.

“Today was not good enough, we wanted to win and we didn’t,” coach Steve Borthwick said. “Now we have two weeks to build to Ireland and we will make sure we are better.”

England led after five minutes when fullback George Furbank showed why he had been selected ahead of Freddie Steward, joining the line to collect a pass from Elliot Daly and dot down.

Found hole

Ford converted and added a penalty as England were in command, but Scotland — via England’s nemesis Van der Merwe — somehow struck twice from nowhere to forge ahead.

In virtually their first attack, centre Huw Jones found a hole in England’s blitz defence and offloaded for Van der Merwe to score in the right corner.

Ten minutes later, another England handling error enabled the Scots to shift it to Van der Merwe on the left and he stretched his long legs for a 60m run along the touchline to score.

With Finn Russell converting both and adding a penalty, Scotland were 17-10 up before a superb George Ford drop goal closed the gap to 17-13, the third consecutive game England have trailed at halftime.

They found a way to force victories over Italy and Wales, but this time Scotland struck first when Russell picked out Van der Merwe with a cross-field kick and the ball bounced perfectly for the big winger, who charged over for his hat-trick.

Russell extended the lead to 30-16 with two penalties and though replacement winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso slipped through a hole for his first international try, England were unable to score again in a disjointed last 15 minutes.

“I don’t see many issues with how we played in the first half. We were a little loose with how we handed the ball over,” England captain Jamie George said.

“If you give the ball to Duhan van der Merwe and Finn Russell you know they can create a bit of magic and they did that.”

Reuters

Bok Test against Wales set for Twickenham

One-off Test will be the world champions’ first game since lifting the Rugby World Cup
Sport
5 days ago

England face midfield selection quandary for Scotland trip

Previously injured duo Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi are back in training and available
Sport
5 days ago

Bok alignment camp offers glimpse into the future

It’s a chance for players with little or no Test experience to be briefed about what it takes to be a national player
Sport
5 days ago

Expect determined Blitzbok effort in Vancouver

Well-prepared SA confident hard work will pay off
Sport
6 days ago
