Emotional Townsend savours Calcutta Cup victory

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform SA
The cases are two sisters who travelled from Malawi in January
Party has half of the committee; the DA has no councillors serving
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Oleksii Reznikov could be replaced by head of military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov
Tottenham striker becomes the club’s all-time top scorer
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
London — Gregor Townsend spent his Scotland playing career trying and mostly failing to beat England, but as a coach he has turned the Calcutta Cup on its head as Saturday’s 29-23 victory marked the Scots’ best run in the fixture for more than 50 years.
Townsend played England 10 times from 1993-2003 and lost nine of those games, but under his management Scotland have now won four and drawn one of the last six, with Saturday’s success completing a hat-trick and marking the first time ever they have won back to back games at Twickenham.
“I felt a lot of emotion at the final whistle,” Townsend said after Duhan van der Merwe’s late try snatched a victory that looked unlikely when England led 20-12 early in the second half and were turning the screw.
“I don’t know if it’s this fixture. I didn’t get close to winning as a player, it was always the same result down here. Two years ago [when Scotland won at Twickenham for the first time in 38 years] there was no crowd here so this was emotional.
“It was also the nature of the win — to come back and score that outstanding team try and then hold on at the end was brilliant. Just how you would want any Test match to finish.”
It was something of a smash-and-grab victory for the Scots, who struggled for possession but hammered into their tackles and kept their discipline from first minute to last.
They also looked the more dangerous side when they did cut loose, not least when Van der Merwe scored a fabulous 60m slalom try leaving five England defenders in his wake.
Townsend said it reminded him of the computer game version of the late former All Black Jonah Lomu “when he ran faster than everyone else. It was a fantastic turn of speed and balance. It was one that sends the Scotland supporters crazy and silences everyone else as you don’t see tries like that very often,” he said.
Despite his euphoria, however, Townsend was quick to remind everyone of his team’s tendency to follow up victory with defeat — the main reason why they have failed to make any meaningful title challenge for more than 20 years.
One of the all time great Calcutta Cup tries from Duhan ⚡️#AsOne pic.twitter.com/2qQSAScwI2— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 4, 2023
One of the all time great Calcutta Cup tries from Duhan ⚡️#AsOne pic.twitter.com/2qQSAScwI2
“In terms of performance we know we are much better than that — we barely got anything going in the first half,” he said.
“The consistent message coming through from the changing room was that this is nothing if we don’t get our recovery right, don’t train well and improve next week, and the players know that as we’ve previously not backed it up.
“In the last two Six Nations we’ve played Wales after beating England and haven’t won, so that’s the challenge for next week [when Scotland play Wales at Murrayfield].
“We have to be better — that wasn’t our best performance. That’s now the exciting thing for us, that we can grow more in this tournament.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Emotional Townsend savours Calcutta Cup victory
Scotland coach hails 29-23 win against England
London — Gregor Townsend spent his Scotland playing career trying and mostly failing to beat England, but as a coach he has turned the Calcutta Cup on its head as Saturday’s 29-23 victory marked the Scots’ best run in the fixture for more than 50 years.
Townsend played England 10 times from 1993-2003 and lost nine of those games, but under his management Scotland have now won four and drawn one of the last six, with Saturday’s success completing a hat-trick and marking the first time ever they have won back to back games at Twickenham.
“I felt a lot of emotion at the final whistle,” Townsend said after Duhan van der Merwe’s late try snatched a victory that looked unlikely when England led 20-12 early in the second half and were turning the screw.
“I don’t know if it’s this fixture. I didn’t get close to winning as a player, it was always the same result down here. Two years ago [when Scotland won at Twickenham for the first time in 38 years] there was no crowd here so this was emotional.
“It was also the nature of the win — to come back and score that outstanding team try and then hold on at the end was brilliant. Just how you would want any Test match to finish.”
It was something of a smash-and-grab victory for the Scots, who struggled for possession but hammered into their tackles and kept their discipline from first minute to last.
They also looked the more dangerous side when they did cut loose, not least when Van der Merwe scored a fabulous 60m slalom try leaving five England defenders in his wake.
Townsend said it reminded him of the computer game version of the late former All Black Jonah Lomu “when he ran faster than everyone else. It was a fantastic turn of speed and balance. It was one that sends the Scotland supporters crazy and silences everyone else as you don’t see tries like that very often,” he said.
Despite his euphoria, however, Townsend was quick to remind everyone of his team’s tendency to follow up victory with defeat — the main reason why they have failed to make any meaningful title challenge for more than 20 years.
“In terms of performance we know we are much better than that — we barely got anything going in the first half,” he said.
“The consistent message coming through from the changing room was that this is nothing if we don’t get our recovery right, don’t train well and improve next week, and the players know that as we’ve previously not backed it up.
“In the last two Six Nations we’ve played Wales after beating England and haven’t won, so that’s the challenge for next week [when Scotland play Wales at Murrayfield].
“We have to be better — that wasn’t our best performance. That’s now the exciting thing for us, that we can grow more in this tournament.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Stuart Hogg back from injury in Scotland line-up
Bok lock Etzebeth awarded Rugby Player of the Year title
Sexton starts but Furlong ruled out for Ireland against Wales
Canan Moodie’s star in ever higher orbit
Stormers game adjustment is necessary for Durban’s humidity
Finally, a Roos silver lining for Stormers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.