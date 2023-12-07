HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Nova CEO Dominique Haese

Instead of showing compassion and openness at a meeting of traumatised shareholders, the Nova CEO barred the media from reporting on a shocking story

07 December 2023 - 05:00
Bez Bezuidenhout. Picture: Supplied
Bez Bezuidenhout. Picture: Supplied

A good week for Bez Bezuidenhout

Bez Bezuidenhout is a detective who turned technology on its head in a year-long investigation. As leader of a team from the serial & electronic crimes investigations unit, Capt Bezuidenhout tracked down a notorious child pornographer who had believed himself invulnerable on the dark web. Using a fragment of evidence, Bezuidenhout’s gumshoes applied technology to get their man. They arrested Mario Guisti, 36, a computer programmer in Welkom. Last week Guisti was sentenced to 6,548 years in prison on a range of convictions that included human trafficking and production of child pornography.

Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A bad week for Dominique Haese

The collapse of high-risk investment group Sharemax continues to reverberate, with the focus now on Nova Property Group, which was meant to recover R4.6bn about 18,700 people had lost. It has been a traumatic few years for those investors, even leading to a public suicide. In such a situation, you’d expect compassion, clarity and openness from the supposed rescuers. Not Nova. This week Nova CEO Dominique Haese set herself up as bouncer at a meeting of the investors, ignoring the law and barring the media from reporting on an ongoing, and shocking, story.

