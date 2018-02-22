Win a seat at FM Private Lounge on good business and governance

At the next event in the Financial Mail Private Lounge series, presented in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency, we’ll take inspiration from the agency’s efforts to provide top-class public transport while keeping the three Ps of sustainability at its core: people, planet and profit.

How do we do more to create more jobs, improve infrastructure and grow SA’s economy for everyone’s benefit – now and in the future? It takes both good business and positive governance to sustain the growth of an environment, the economy and society as a whole.

The Gautrain Management Agency’s goal is to facilitate continued growth within SA’s biggest economic engine by considering the relationship between transport, people and their daily commutes while reducing the province’s overall carbon footprint and addressing other pitfalls linked to heavy traffic.

Join Zipho Sikhakhane to discuss the theme “Creating Lasting Legacies through Good Business and Governance” with input from our expert panel comprising:

Jack van der Merwe, CEO of the Gautrain Management Agency;

Stiaan Wandrag, sustainability and external reporting director at Tiger Brands;

Obenewa Amponsah, executive director of the Harvard Centre for African Studies' Africa Office; and

, executive director of the Harvard Centre for African Studies’ Africa Office; and Sharoda Rapeti, director at Deloitte.

The details

Date and time: Tuesday March 6 2018, 6pm–7.30pm followed by networking

Tuesday March 6 2018, 6pm–7.30pm followed by networking Arrival time: 5.30pm

5.30pm Venue: Parktown, Johannesburg

How to win a seat

We’ve reserved 10 seats at this FM Private Lounge for Financial Mail readers.

Want to attend? It's easy: simply email your name, surname, job title, company and mobile number to Lucy Johnson at johnsonl@tisoblackstar.co.za.

