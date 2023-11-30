HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Oscar Pistorius

Jail is not a pleasant place, especially for a murderer who was once a global sporting figure

30 November 2023 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS

A good week for Oscar Pistorius

Few believe his story, but it’s hard not to begrudge Oscar Pistorius his freedom. Jail is not a pleasant place, especially for a murderer who was once a global sporting figure. The law allows a petition for his release after half of his 15-year sentence has been served, but it’s not as if Pistorius will get off scot-free. He’ll always have a criminal record, he cannot travel outside Pretoria without permission, and he will have to undergo anger management training and perform community service. It would also be nice if Pistorius has developed some humility during his incarceration.

Picture: Masi Losi

A bad week for Gayton McKenzie

What if Gayton McKenzie gave a party and nobody came? It almost happened on Saturday afternoon at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, a venue that packs out when Pirates are playing, or in the distant past when Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi took to the ring. But there was little fight in the leader of the Patriotic Alliance when he took to the microphone about four hours late. A scattering of 5,000 people made hardly a dent in the 25,000 capacity. All McKenzie could do was apologise for his party’s 10th anniversary flop.

