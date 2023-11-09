HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Julius Malema

The EFF leader wants the ‘Springboks to fall’ while everyone else in the country seems to want them placed on a pedestal

09 November 2023 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

A good week for Sean Summers

Sean Summers has only just got back to Pick n Pay as CEO, and this was probably none of his doing, but if the Summers era produces more decisions like the one to return old South African favourites Peck’s Anchovette, Redro fish paste, and Hellmann’s mayonnaise to the retailer’s shelves, long may it last. Pick n Pay needs to make a thousand such corrections to show it’s beginning to care again what its shoppers want, but it’s a good start. 

Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

A bad week for Julius Malema

You have to feel sorry for Julius Malema. He never played rugby in his youth (another deprivation to claim), so he doesn’t know the wrong side of a scrum, or where the offside line is, of the difference between a loosehead and a lost cause. He can’t even tell which way the wind is blowing. Malema wants the “Springboks to fall” while everyone else in the country seems to want them placed on a pedestal. Or is it just Juju seeking the limelight after failing to get a seat on the Bok bandwagon? 

