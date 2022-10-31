×

National

Imtiaz Fazel appointed inspector-general of intelligence

Fazel fills a vacancy left by Setlhomamaru Dintwe, whose term ended in March

31 October 2022 - 11:10 Andisiwe Makinana
Imtiaz Fazel. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Imtiaz Fazel. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Imtiaz Fazel as the new inspector-general of intelligence (IGI).

The presidency announced on Monday that Ramaphosa has appointed Fazel for five years with effect from Tuesday.

In September, 83.5% of MPs endorsed Fazel’s candidacy. Two-thirds of the National Assembly MPs are required to support an inspector-general’s nomination for it to go through. The final appointment is made by the president.

Fazel fills a vacancy left by Setlhomamaru Dintwe, whose term ended in March.

He was not the majority ANC’s first choice for the position. The party, using its majority in the joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI), pushed for the nomination of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Rev Frank Chikane, but he failed to garner the constitutionally required support of two-thirds of MPs. This opened the door for Fazel to be considered.

The IGI is responsible for monitoring intelligence services and investigating complaints against them.

Fazel is deputy director-general for governance, risk and compliance in the department of public works.

He worked in the office of the IGI between 2002 and 2012, first as acting COO and then as COO between 2004 and 2012.

He has a master’s degree in security studies from the University of Pretoria.

“Mr Fazel’s appointment is a continuation of the attention President Ramaphosa is giving to strengthening the capability of the state, including the security sector,” said the presidency statement.

TimesLIVE

