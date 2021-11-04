A good week for Herman Mashaba

A good week

You have to hand it to Herman Mashaba. It’s not often a political party comes out the starting blocks quite so dramatically. Analysts suggest Mashaba’s ActionSA, launched just a year ago, is set to be the fourth-biggest party in Gauteng once the votes are tallied. This poll was always going to be something of a referendum on the failings of the bigger parties. But to cut into both ANC and DA support as ActionSA has done is sure to have left Mashaba smiling — and, one presumes, enjoying a solid surge of schadenfreude.