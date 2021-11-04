News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Herman Mashaba

04 November 2021 - 05:00

A good week

You have to hand it to Herman Mashaba. It’s not often a political party comes out the starting blocks quite so dramatically. Analysts suggest Mashaba’s ActionSA, launched just a year ago, is set to be the fourth-biggest party in Gauteng once the votes are tallied. This poll was always going to be something of a referendum on the failings of the bigger parties. But to cut into both ANC and DA support as ActionSA has done is sure to have left Mashaba smiling — and, one presumes, enjoying a solid surge of schadenfreude.

A bad week

In a fraught poll, an electoral authority needs to bring its A-game. Instead, media on Monday reported an IEC official was arrested for alleged ballot stuffing; another was fired for opening a ballot box; voter management devices were said to be faulty; and (registered) voters were turned away because their details didn’t reflect on the voters’ roll. Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo has come out swinging for the IEC. But after an Afrobarometer report put trust in the institution at just 36%, such slips will have done its credibility no favours.

Elections boss Sy Mamabolo defends commission

Undertrained and ‘incompetent’ presiding officers have been a problem raised by parties, while there has been an arrest for ballot-stuffing by an ...
National
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa chose the ANC over SA, and he’s paying the price

The party gambled with the only card it had to play in the local elections — and it turned out to be a joker
Opinion
22 hours ago

Three main parties likely to be biggest losers in metros

Growth in support of smaller players and low voter turnout hits ANC, DA and EFF
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Working in SA: a home affairs horror story
News & Fox
2.
A good week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
TECH REVIEW: Cricut Maker — pitfalls of chasing ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
Edcon dodges liquidation
News & Fox
5.
Can Nasa save our restaurants from Covid?
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.