News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Julius Malema

22 October 2020 - 05:00
Thandi Modise. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Thandi Modise. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

A good week

It’s a rare state functionary who isn’t tempted to splurge indecent wads of taxpayer money on new blinds, border fences or Bentleys. So the refusal by Thandi Modise, speaker of the National Assembly, to lavish R25m on renovations to parliament’s kitchens had us all taken aback. Mind you, what’s R25m when Patricia de Lille’s public works department wants to spend R100m on MPs’ homes? Not to mention R68m on security upgrades to the parliamentary precinct — including, would you believe, another fence.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

A bad week

We wonder if the EFF’s emperor-in-chief actually has bad weeks? After all, the high-living, tobacco mogul-loving Julius Malema seems to sail on regardless, spewing toxic waste on Twitter and spreading race hatred wherever he goes — as he did in Senekal this past week. But maybe the prospect of having your bank records investigated by the Zondo commission can really rattle a guy. He must be having palpitations at the thought of trading in his red overalls for orange ones. And can you even tweet in prison?

EDITORIAL: EFF had better make sure its hands are clean

The Zondo commission wants to scrutinise the financial records of the party’s leaders
Opinion
2 days ago

EFF and AfriForum: Two sides of a coin

For all their polarising rhetoric on social media, the EFF and AfriForum share a dangerous populist posturing. Where is the moderate middle?
Features
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Julius Malema
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Why PSG’s Piet Mouton is shunning the JSE
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox
4.
SA needs an e-wallet wake-up
News & Fox / Digital
5.
TECH REVIEW: Chinese smartphone maker launches ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

TOM EATON: De Fence that offers no defence and MPs who are weirdly not sitting ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.