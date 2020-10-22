A bad week for Julius Malema
A good week
It’s a rare state functionary who isn’t tempted to splurge indecent wads of taxpayer money on new blinds, border fences or Bentleys. So the refusal by Thandi Modise, speaker of the National Assembly, to lavish R25m on renovations to parliament’s kitchens had us all taken aback. Mind you, what’s R25m when Patricia de Lille’s public works department wants to spend R100m on MPs’ homes? Not to mention R68m on security upgrades to the parliamentary precinct — including, would you believe, another fence.
A bad week
We wonder if the EFF’s emperor-in-chief actually has bad weeks? After all, the high-living, tobacco mogul-loving Julius Malema seems to sail on regardless, spewing toxic waste on Twitter and spreading race hatred wherever he goes — as he did in Senekal this past week. But maybe the prospect of having your bank records investigated by the Zondo commission can really rattle a guy. He must be having palpitations at the thought of trading in his red overalls for orange ones. And can you even tweet in prison?
