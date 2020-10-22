A bad week for Julius Malema

A bad week

We wonder if the EFF’s emperor-in-chief actually has bad weeks? After all, the high-living, tobacco mogul-loving Julius Malema seems to sail on regardless, spewing toxic waste on Twitter and spreading race hatred wherever he goes — as he did in Senekal this past week. But maybe the prospect of having your bank records investigated by the Zondo commission can really rattle a guy. He must be having palpitations at the thought of trading in his red overalls for orange ones. And can you even tweet in prison?