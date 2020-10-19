Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: De Fence that offers no defence and MPs who are weirdly not sitting on the fence A senior director in the public works department admits: ‘In terms of war, we are fragile’ BL PREMIUM

Throwing an entire ministry under the bus is difficult at the best of times, but for senior members of the ANC it comes with an almost impossibly long list of challenges: asking taxi bosses for permission to appear in public next to a bus, finding a bus, extinguishing it ...

And that’s before the inevitable tender process for identifying the company that will do the actual throwing, usually a catering firm created eight days earlier whose postal address is a wheelie-bin in an abandoned lot apparently owned by two people, one of whom died in 1968, while the other was born last Wednesday.