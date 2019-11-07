News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Cheslin Kolbe

Just over a year ago, Cheslin Kolbe was considered too small to play Test rugby

07 November 2019 - 05:00

A good week

Just over a year ago, Cheslin Kolbe was considered too small to play Test rugby. Then Rassie Erasmus stepped in, picking the 1.71m, 80kg wing against Australia. Since then, Kolbe has played 14 Tests and scored eight tries, none more brilliant than the one last Saturday to deliver the coup de grace against England in the Rugby World Cup final. The 32-12 win meant that, in a single season, Kolbe has won a World Cup and a Rugby Championship with the Boks, and the French Top 14 with Toulouse, the French champions.

A bad week

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a stinging blow as parliament rejected the timetable of his EU withdrawal bill, prolonging the mess in UK politics. It was his 10th defeat since coming to office in July, forcing him to request a new Brexit deadline, January 31 — something he had vowed never to do: "I’d rather be dead in a ditch." It didn’t help that US President Donald Trump said the withdrawal agreement could harm a US-UK trade deal, or that the Brexit Party is to contest nearly all seats in the UK’s December 12 election.

Ten moments that defined SA’s successful annexation of the Webb Ellis Cup

Springboks’ disciplined and aggressively defensive performance improved with each game in the Rugby World Cup
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Peggy-Sue Khumalo, head of Standard Bank ...
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: New JSE CEO has a dream for ...
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Who is Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa?
News & Fox
4.
‘Made in Africa’ smartphone will be manufactured ...
News & Fox
5.
Yet another Sasol AGM hand-off
News & Fox

Related Articles

Brexit uncertainty has British business on edge and disheartened

World / Europe

No blood on the walls, just Eddie Jones lashing out at the haters

Sport / Rugby

PETER BRUCE: Bok power wins; Eskom’s power struggles

Opinion / Bruce's List

EDITORIAL: Lessons from the Springboks

Opinion / Editorials

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Rassie Erasmus take World Rugby gongs

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.