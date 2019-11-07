A good week for Cheslin Kolbe

A bad week

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a stinging blow as parliament rejected the timetable of his EU withdrawal bill, prolonging the mess in UK politics. It was his 10th defeat since coming to office in July, forcing him to request a new Brexit deadline, January 31 — something he had vowed never to do: "I’d rather be dead in a ditch." It didn’t help that US President Donald Trump said the withdrawal agreement could harm a US-UK trade deal, or that the Brexit Party is to contest nearly all seats in the UK’s December 12 election.