A good week for Cheslin Kolbe
Just over a year ago, Cheslin Kolbe was considered too small to play Test rugby
A good week
Just over a year ago, Cheslin Kolbe was considered too small to play Test rugby. Then Rassie Erasmus stepped in, picking the 1.71m, 80kg wing against Australia. Since then, Kolbe has played 14 Tests and scored eight tries, none more brilliant than the one last Saturday to deliver the coup de grace against England in the Rugby World Cup final. The 32-12 win meant that, in a single season, Kolbe has won a World Cup and a Rugby Championship with the Boks, and the French Top 14 with Toulouse, the French champions.
A bad week
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a stinging blow as parliament rejected the timetable of his EU withdrawal bill, prolonging the mess in UK politics. It was his 10th defeat since coming to office in July, forcing him to request a new Brexit deadline, January 31 — something he had vowed never to do: "I’d rather be dead in a ditch." It didn’t help that US President Donald Trump said the withdrawal agreement could harm a US-UK trade deal, or that the Brexit Party is to contest nearly all seats in the UK’s December 12 election.