News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for bitcoin

At one point there seemed no stopping its rise

28 June 2018 - 12:14

The JSE listing of Old Mutual’s former wealth management arm Quilter resulted in the share rising by about 6%. Quilter was spun out of Old Mutual and includes the UK wealth management operations. Its listing marks the final stages of Old Mutual’s break-up. CEO Paul Feeney has built Quilter into Britain’s second-largest financial adviser over the past five years. It now has a market cap of close to R51bn and is eligible for the Alsi 40. The share has been distributed to all owners of Old Mutual Plc shares.

At one point there seemed no stopping its rise. But greater scrutiny of virtual currencies by government regulators and growing doubts by global central bankers over the viability of digital money in the current financial system resulted in bitcoin falling to a year-low of US$5,755 before recovering to above $6,000. Its previous low, in February, was $5,920.72. The world’s first cryptocurrency reached a record high of just under $20,000 in December, so it has lost around 68% of its value. Mere growing pains?

Bank of International Settlements shoots a withering look at bitcoin and peers

The bank says cryptocurrencies are not ready for prime time — and as far as mainstream financial services go, may never be
Markets
10 days ago

Old Mutual share price no match for vuvuzelas

Old Mutual’s failed global escapade reflects in its share price
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
A bad week for bitcoin
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
When you really don’t care, who does?
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Bitter turn in JSE’s cold war
News & Fox
4.
Are physical books making a comeback?
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: New era of mutual respect
Opinion / Editorials

WATCH: What Old Mutual investors can expect
Companies / Financial Services

Cryptocurrency carries risks and advantages for Africa
Opinion

Who really owns bitcoin now?
Companies

Reserve Bank at global cutting edge with successful blockchain trials
National

Bitcoin is not a currency, says Reserve Bank
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.