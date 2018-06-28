A bad week for bitcoin

The JSE listing of Old Mutual’s former wealth management arm Quilter resulted in the share rising by about 6%. Quilter was spun out of Old Mutual and includes the UK wealth management operations. Its listing marks the final stages of Old Mutual’s break-up. CEO Paul Feeney has built Quilter into Britain’s second-largest financial adviser over the past five years. It now has a market cap of close to R51bn and is eligible for the Alsi 40. The share has been distributed to all owners of Old Mutual Plc shares.