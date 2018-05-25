Bitcoin is not a currency, says Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank chooses to call digital currencies such as bitcoin "cyber tokens" because they do not meet the requirements to be classified as money.

"We don’t use the term ‘cryptocurrency’ because it doesn’t meet the requirements of money in the economic sense of the stable means of exchange, a unit of measure and a stable unit of value," Reserve Bank deputy governor Francois Groepe said in Pretoria on Thursday.

"We prefer to use the word ‘cyber-token’."

Digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum are becoming increasingly popular, with regulators in some countries struggling to move fast enough to manage them.