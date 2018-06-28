EDITORIAL: New era of mutual respect

One sign of the difference is that the government seems prepared to meet openly with business without civil society and trade union representatives included. Obviously, meetings between a full spectrum of civil society are welcome and necessary, but meeting with business alone should not be illegal.

In some senses, this is the government reaching the inevitable conclusion after hitting the end of the road. With its debt hovering just above junk status, state-owned corporations hoovering up cash and the balance of payments under stress, its options are increasingly circumscribed.

Government during the Zuma era paid the price for treating business as a hostile entity with a lost decade in which economic growth and job creation have stagnated. The high point of this process was the decision of an allegedly corrupt former mining minister to ignore the views of the Chamber of Mines in creating the new Mining Charter. The result has been that an entire sector was stultified. There has not been a new mining company listed on the JSE for over a decade in a country with a gloriously rich mining heritage.

With this as the background, the new approach to business, as inconsistent and mitigated as it might be, feels like a glorious new dawn. Unfortunately, it’s not.

The government is still dominated by people who don’t consider business to be a force for good and who consider restricting business to be a positive achievement. But at least now there is the possibility of a constructive dialogue.

Consequently, it’s a time to make plans, and they are currently in surfeit. The two major events planned for the end of 2018 are the jobs and the investment summits. It’s important that these two banner events demonstrate that the government takes seriously policy constraints and its implementation shortcomings.

One of SA’s immediate problems is that in response to the threat of debt downgrade, we have seen an explosion of forums, as different groups have mobilised to meet this threat in different ways. All are well intentioned and many are seeking the same outcomes. Often they propose the same solutions, but the context is becoming cacophonic.

The second problem is that the government’s policy making is still haphazard. While all trying to encourage investment, government departments are on their own missions. The new Mining Charter is an improvement but still questionable, vague clauses in the new National Health Insurance scheme are horrifying the healthcare industry, and this is not even to mention land expropriation. Big policy framework debates are being passed over in the rush to introduce new notionally populist legislation and regulation without thinking through the likely outcome.

The result is a kind of post-high thump; a sense of high expectations rudely confounded. More coherence, more sequencing and, above all, more rationality is needed if business and government together are going to improve the national narrative.