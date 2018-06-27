Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What Old Mutual investors can expect

27 June 2018 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS

Almost two years after Old Mutual Plc announced its break-up Old Mutual Ltd has made its debut on the JSE on Tuesday morning.

Business Day reported that the listing marked the end of Old Mutual’s four-way split, recognition that the sum of the parts was more valuable than the unwieldy conglomerate it had become. Old Mutual listed in Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Old Mutual Wealth and Investments MD Dave Macready spoke to Business Day TV about the break-up and what lies ahead for the group.

