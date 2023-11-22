WATCH LIVE | Winners of the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards announced

“The advertising and communications industry was once all about the space between observed facts and human intuition; it had a mystery and an allure associated to it. Then it became all about science, moving away from the magic,” says Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA and chair of the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards.

“The industry's current challenge, and greatest opportunity, is how it redefines the role of the human element amid all this radical change.”

So, with the rise of machines, AI and ones and zeros, is the advertising industry still needed? Given the high calibre of entries in this year's FM AdFocus Awards, the answer is a resounding “yes”.