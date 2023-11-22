WATCH LIVE | Winners of the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards announced
Tune in to the live stream of the AdFocus Awards ceremony on November 22 at 6.30pm
“The advertising and communications industry was once all about the space between observed facts and human intuition; it had a mystery and an allure associated to it. Then it became all about science, moving away from the magic,” says Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA and chair of the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards.
“The industry's current challenge, and greatest opportunity, is how it redefines the role of the human element amid all this radical change.”
So, with the rise of machines, AI and ones and zeros, is the advertising industry still needed? Given the high calibre of entries in this year's FM AdFocus Awards, the answer is a resounding “yes”.
First launched in 1990, these annual awards have become the litmus test for business excellence in the advertising, marketing and communication industry. Not only are agencies and individuals recognised for their creative and marketing skills, but for their all-round business acumen.
Thanks to stellar entries, this proved to be an incredibly competitive year resulting in a robust debate among the judging panel when determining 2023's shortlisted finalists, says Gallarelli, adding that there were several categories that were almost too close to call.
One thing is certain though, says Gallarelli: “The FM AdFocus Awards celebrate the melding of the human element and science to fortify the advertising industry’s place in the client’s world.”
The winners of the FM AdFocus Awards will be announced on November 22. Tune in to the live stream (above) from 6.30pm to 7.40pm to find out which agencies and individuals will be declared the winners in the following categories:
Agency awards:
- Group Agency of the Year
- Partnership of the Year
- African Impact Award
- Transformation Award
- Agency Adaptability Award
Advertising awards:
- Large Advertising Agency of the Year
- Medium Advertising Agency of the Year
- Small Advertising Agency of the Year
- Media Agency of the Year
- Specialised Agency of the Year
- Public Relations Agency of the Year
Nominated individual awards:
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Industry Leader of the Year
- Shapeshifter Award
- Student of the Year
Click here to see the full list of finalists for the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards.
This article was sponsored by Arena Events.