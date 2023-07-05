EDITORIAL: Judgment is a deserved slap for Moti Group
A gagging order made in its favour was not justified, judge says
Finally, sense has prevailed in one of the more shameful incidents of media intimidation.
This week, high court judge Ronald Sutherland came out overwhelmingly in favour of the press, ruling that journalists from amaBhungane are not only under no obligation to return the leaked documents they obtained about allegedly shady dealings at Zunaid Moti’s company, they’re also under no obligation to identify the source or desist from reporting...
