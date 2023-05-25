Four years after a near-death experience, the housing developer and memorial parks owner has returned to investors’ radar with a bumper profit
DINNER PARTY INTEL: A name change at Stellies to honour the past
Stellenbosch University has named a prominent building Krotoa, after the Khoi woman who acted as interpreter for Jan van Riebeeck
1. Changing names
Amid a “cleansing ceremony” involving ancient Khoi rituals at the weekend, Stellenbosch University changed the name of a prominent building from that of a former rector to that of a woman from the 17th century. The RW Wilcocks building became Krotoa, a Khoi woman who acted as interpreter for Jan van Riebeeck.
2. Rugger challenge
Research by World Rugby has found that trans women increase injury risks for biological women by as much as 30% due to power and strength differences. But Julie-Anne Curtiss, who once played rugby as a man, is raising money to fight the England rugby union’s decision to ban from the women’s game players who were born male.
3. Pinball bounces back
Pinball, once considered a teenage vice, is making a comeback as a reputable diversion from video games. Sales of machines are rising by 15%-20% every year, according to Stern Pinball, the last manufacturer in the US. The International Flipper Pinball Association has approved 8,300 tournaments, a fourfold increase on 2014, according to The Economist.
