News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A name change at Stellies to honour the past

Stellenbosch University has named a prominent building Krotoa, after the Khoi woman who acted as interpreter for Jan van Riebeeck

25 May 2023 - 04:00
Stellenbosch University. Picture: SUPPLIED
Stellenbosch University. Picture: SUPPLIED

1. Changing names

Amid a “cleansing ceremony” involving ancient Khoi rituals at the weekend, Stellenbosch University changed the name of a prominent building from that of a former rector to that of a woman from the 17th century. The RW Wilcocks building became Krotoa, a Khoi woman who acted as interpreter for Jan van Riebeeck.

2. Rugger challenge

Research by World Rugby has found that trans women increase injury risks for biological women by as much as 30% due to power and strength differences. But Julie-Anne Curtiss, who once played rugby as a man, is raising money to fight the England rugby union’s decision to ban from the women’s game players who were born male.

3. Pinball bounces back

Pinball, once considered a teenage vice, is making a comeback as a reputable diversion from video games. Sales of machines are rising by 15%-20% every year, according to Stern Pinball, the last manufacturer in the US. The International Flipper Pinball Association has approved 8,300 tournaments, a fourfold increase on 2014, according to The Economist.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Egypt gives Netflix a black mark

Documentary’s depiction of Cleopatra ignites race row and brings condemnation from Supreme Council of Antiquities
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Liz Truss and the missing slippers

Items that went awol from state accommodation are on a bill sent to the former UK prime minister
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Living the sweet life

A certain Justin Timberlake song makes chocolate taste even better, a Swedish study has found
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Crimea river
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: Farm jobs in SA, Black Sea grain deal
News & Fox
3.
WATCH: Why South African sex workers’ lives could ...
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Why there’s a shortage of this crucial diabetes ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.