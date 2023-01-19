An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
1. Cape of good pasta
Two Cape Town pizzerias have been voted among the 50 best in the world in 2022 by Big 7 Travel, an online guide to food tourism.
Massimo’s in Hout Bay was No 45 and Ferdinando’s in Lower Main Road, Observatory, was No 31. Diego Vitagliano won top spot. It’s in Naples. Where else?
2. Noma no more
Noma doesn’t serve pizza, but you can order grilled reindeer heart on a bed of fresh pine, and saffron ice cream in a beeswax bowl. All for just $500 a person.
The Copenhagen restaurant has repeatedly topped the list of the world’s best eateries but has decided to close and become a full-time food laboratory.
3. Space for improvement
Richard Branson’s attempt to make space history last week fell flat. In what was trumpeted as the first orbital satellite launch in Western Europe, a Virgin Orbit Boeing 747 took off from Cornwall carrying a 24t rocket that was supposed to launch several small satellites into space.
But, Virgin Orbit said, an “anomaly” resulted in the rocket failing to reach the right altitude and it broke up in the atmosphere.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Where to get a piece a da action
Two Cape Town pizza joints are among the best in the world, an online guide for foodie tourists reports
