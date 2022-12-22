News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Mismanager returns

22 December 2022 - 05:00
1. Mismanager returns

Lonwabo Ngoqo, who was barred from working as a municipal manager for 10 years after being found guilty of financial mismanagement in 2012, will start work in that position at the Matjhabeng municipality (Welkom) next month. Matjhabeng has the most corruption cases of all South African municipalities that are being investigated by the Hawks.

2. Bets off the parade

There have been objections, especially from Cape Town Muslim communities, to a gambling company sponsoring the city’s annual new year minstrel parade. Osman Shabodien, of the Bo-Kaap Ratepayers Association, says a sponsorship by Hollywood Bets is wrong because gambling is haram (forbidden) in Islam. The Bo-Kaap is a traditional starting point of the parade.

3. Military band

It was the most famous military enlistment since Elvis Presley’s in 1958. This month Kim Seok-jin, a member of BTS, a South Korean boy band, reported for compulsory military service after turning 30. The other six members will follow Kim into the army, a band spokesperson said. Service is between 18 and 21 months. Presley, who rose to sergeant, served two years.

