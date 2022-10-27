×

News & Fox

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Crocs still rock

27 October 2022 - 05:00
Crocs. Picture: 123RTF/DetailFoto

1. Bandit country

It’s rustling season in the eastern Free State, where the low level of the Caledon River has allowed easy movement of livestock from South Africa to Lesotho. Provincial DA leader Roy Jankielsohn says that on a recent visit to the Free State’s Rio Grande he saw no police or soldiers between Fouriesburg and Golden Gate National Park — an area where border crime is rife and where seed for wheat and mealie crops is the latest addition to the criminals’ swag.

2. Crocs still rock

Crocs are among the ugliest shoes of all time, according to New York Magazine, but 32.4-million pairs were sold in the second quarter of 2022. The divisive shoe is celebrating its success story and 20th anniversary this month — “Croctober” — with a series of events and launches. National Croc Day was held on Sunday.

3. Cup with no beer

Britain is facing a crisis. Not the political kind, but one that could really hurt. The trade union Unite says 1,000 draymen from the logistics company GXO will go on strike next week, threatening beer supplies to pubs on the eve of the Soccer World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on November 20. GXO draymen, who drive the flatbed trucks that carry the beer, make about 40% of UK beer deliveries.

