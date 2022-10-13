×

Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: ‘Goldfinger’ has the Midas touch

The Times assembled a panel of ‘experts’ to rank the 27 Bond movies

13 October 2022 - 05:00
Wax figures of six of the actors who have portrayed James Bond - Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
1. Best of Bond

This month it’s 60 years since James Bond made his screen debut in Dr No and one of London’s public prints, The Times, assembled a panel of “experts” to rank the 27 Bond movies.

Top of the lot was Goldfinger (1964) with Sean Connery in the role. It was described as “faultless”, raked in $125m and declared “mission accomplished”. The “silly” Moonraker (1979, with Roger Moore) was judged the worst.

2. Sorry for his son

Uganda’s first son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, known as “General Twitter” or “Idi Amin without humour”, has upset his daddy, President Yoweri Museveni. 

Kainerugaba offended Uganda’s neighbours in a string of excitable tweets that included the claim that its army could take Nairobi in a fortnight. In a rare public rebuke, Museveni apologised … then promoted his son to a four-star general.

3. Makeover for boxes

The colourful and distinctive, but ageing, bathing boxes at St James beach on Cape Town’s False Bay coast are to be upgraded. The boxes, some of which were damaged by fire two years ago and which date back to the days of the Cape Colony, will be replaced with modern ones, painted in the same bright colours.

