1. Best of Bond
This month it’s 60 years since James Bond made his screen debut in Dr No and one of London’s public prints, The Times, assembled a panel of “experts” to rank the 27 Bond movies.
Top of the lot was Goldfinger (1964) with Sean Connery in the role. It was described as “faultless”, raked in $125m and declared “mission accomplished”. The “silly” Moonraker (1979, with Roger Moore) was judged the worst.
2. Sorry for his son
Uganda’s first son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, known as “General Twitter” or “Idi Amin without humour”, has upset his daddy, President Yoweri Museveni.
Kainerugaba offended Uganda’s neighbours in a string of excitable tweets that included the claim that its army could take Nairobi in a fortnight. In a rare public rebuke, Museveni apologised … then promoted his son to a four-star general.
3. Makeover for boxes
The colourful and distinctive, but ageing, bathing boxes at St James beach on Cape Town’s False Bay coast are to be upgraded. The boxes, some of which were damaged by fire two years ago and which date back to the days of the Cape Colony, will be replaced with modern ones, painted in the same bright colours.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: ‘Goldfinger’ has the Midas touch
The Times assembled a panel of ‘experts’ to rank the 27 Bond movies
