DINNER PARTY INTEL: It’s all about death and taxes for Trump

If the Trump National Golf Club does become a cemetery, it brings its owner exemptions from all taxes, rates and assessments

06 October 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK

1. Dirty diving

Troy Figenschou doesn’t mind doing the dirty work. The 24-year-old Cape Town diver recently took to raw sewage to save a pristine wetland.

Sewage from a broken pump station in Westlake had been spilling into the nearby Zandvlei nature reserve. Figenschou’s company, Guerrini Marine Construction, was called in by the City of Cape Town and he dived 5m into the effluent and repaired the leak.

2. Profitable graveyard

Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, could be declared a cemetery, according to state laws.

The grave of Trump’s first wife, Ivana, is near the first tee and was consecrated so that she could have a traditional Catholic burial. If the Trump National Golf Club does become a cemetery, it brings its owner exemptions from all taxes, rates and assessments.

3. Royal demotions

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Europe’s only reigning queen and the continent’s longest-serving monarch, has stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their titles. This was done to allow them to live “more normal lives”, according to the Copenhagen palace. The children’s father is the queen’s youngest son, Prince Joachim, whose first wife and the mother of his two eldest sons, Countess Alexandra, said she was “shocked”.

