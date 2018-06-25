DINNER PARTY INTEL: KPMG being held to account

1. KPMG being held to account

KPMG has been singled out for the poor quality of its work in the UK. The company’s auditing work has been sharply criticised by the industry’s watchdog for an "unacceptable deterioration" in quality and it will now be subject to closer supervision, the Financial Reporting Council says.

The council says all big four accounting firms — KPMG, PwC, EY and Deloitte — need to reverse a decline in their audit quality. The regulator will increase by 25% the number of KPMG audits it inspects for this financial year — the first time it has taken such action.