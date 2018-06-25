News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: KPMG being held to account

25 June 2018 - 11:33
KPMG. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
KPMG. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

1. KPMG being held to account

KPMG has been singled out for the poor quality of its work in the UK. The company’s auditing work has been sharply criticised by the industry’s watchdog for an "unacceptable deterioration" in quality and it will now be subject to closer supervision, the Financial Reporting Council says.

The council says all big four accounting firms — KPMG, PwC, EY and Deloitte — need to reverse a decline in their audit quality. The regulator will increase by 25% the number of KPMG audits it inspects for this financial year — the first time it has taken such action.

2. Land of the not-so-free

The UN high commissioner for human rights has described the Donald Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented immigrant children from their parents as "government-sanctioned child abuse". US authorities have detained almost 2,000 children in the past six weeks in spite of global condemnation.

Former first lady Laura Bush called the separations "cruel" and "immoral", while Melania Trump said she "hates to see children separated from their families".

3. All fun and games...

Compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a mental health condition, according to the latest disease classification manual from the World Health Organisation (WHO). That will be cold comfort for parents of young gamers, but the WHO says classification is based on the need and demand for treatment.

Video gaming is like a nonfinancial kind of gambling from a psychological point of view, according to behavioural addiction professor Mark Griffiths. "Gamblers use money as a way of keeping score, whereas gamers use points."

ROB ROSE: Is this KPMG’s worst scandal yet?

Disturbing revelations of ‘fictitious transactions’ from inside VBS Mutual Bank suggest that this debacle may be KPMG’s worst ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Township mall developer Jason McCormick
News & Fox
2.
HOT PROPERTY: Waterfall Estate home ticks all the ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
Eskom wage negotiations, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Is Invicta similar to Steinhoff?
News & Fox

Related Articles

ANN CROTTY: The unbearable angst of SA’s auditors
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Britain’s accounting watchdog increases fines and turns up heat on KPMG
Companies

SARS received KPMG’s ‘rogue unit’ repayment, MPs told
Companies / Financial Services

Trump maintains hardline against ‘invading’ migrants, after softening on family ...
World / Americas

US says it has plan to reunite families, but details are sparse
World / Americas

Melania Trump tries to quell outrage over family separations, but courts ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.