SARS received KPMG’s ‘rogue unit’ repayment, MPs told

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has confirmed that embattled accounting firm KPMG has paid back the R23.6m it received from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for the work it did on the so-called SARS rogue unit report

This comes four months after KPMG SA itself said it had returned the money to SARS on January 29.

Nene was responding in writing to a parliamentary question by Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

KPMG withdrew the findings and recommendations of the report, which was used by the Hawks to hound current Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan when he was minister of finance.