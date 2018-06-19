Companies / Financial Services

SARS received KPMG’s ‘rogue unit’ repayment, MPs told

19 June 2018 - 14:07 Linda Ensor
The offices of auditors KMPG are seen in Cape Town. File photo: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
The offices of auditors KMPG are seen in Cape Town. File photo: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has confirmed that embattled accounting firm KPMG has paid back the R23.6m it received from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for the work it did on the so-called SARS rogue unit report

This comes four months after KPMG SA itself said it had returned the money to SARS on January 29.

Nene was responding in writing to a parliamentary question by Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

KPMG withdrew the findings and recommendations of the report, which was used by the Hawks to hound current Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan when he was minister of finance.

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Vodacom wins latest round against MTN with R325m ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
3.
Capitec, Nedbank and PIC in the running for ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tribunal ruling fails to dash M&R’s Aveng ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Invicta results confirm tax shock for Christo ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

KPMG’s audit work is of an unacceptable standard, says UK watchdog
Companies

Former SARS trio targets docket
National

Gauteng government terminates all contracts with KPMG and McKinsey
National

KARYN MAUGHAN: Inside Pravin Gordhan's case against Tom Moyane
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.