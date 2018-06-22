Melania Trump tries to quell outrage over family separations, but courts controversy instead

McAllen — Melania Trump made a surprise trip to the US-Mexican border on Thursday as her husband’s administration seeks to quell a firestorm over migrant family separations, while Republican legislators were forced to delay a high-stakes vote on the crisis.

While President Donald Trump’s administration struggled to formulate next steps, the Pentagon signalled officials were bracing for a lengthy ordeal. The military said it would prepare to house up to 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children on its bases.

The first lady’s unannounced visit came a day after the president — in a stunning about-face — moved to end the practice of splitting migrant families, which had prompted outrage at home and abroad.

There was, however, no immediate plan in place to reunite the more than 2,300 children already separated from their families — igniting a fresh controversy over the conditions in which the children are living.

In McAllen, Texas, Trump visited the Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter, a federally funded facility that houses about 55 children from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, ages five to 17.

"I’m glad I’m here and I’m looking forward to seeing the children," she said at a roundtable discussion with social workers and government officials.

"I would also like to ask you how I can help these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible."

Images and recordings of wailing youngsters detained in processing centres with chain-link cage-like enclosures has ignited global outrage.

The first lady herself had called for a political compromise to end the separations — the result of the administration’s "zero tolerance" policy launched in early May, under which illegal border crossers were systematically prosecuted and their children separated from them as a result.

Trump spent an hour-plus at the shelter, talking directly to children who spoke to her either in English or in Spanish, through a translator.

One girl said she had been at the shelter for two months. Another told the first lady they were learning how to celebrate the Fourth of July. "Usually when they get here, they’re very distraught," one official said.

Trump was unable to escape controversy on the trip. She boarded and exited her plane wearing a jacket that read: "I really don’t care. Do U?" — a cryptic message that sent the internet ablaze.

The political compromise the first lady had sought has not materialised so far.

In Washington, legislators failed to advance either of two Republican immigration bills in the House of Representatives.