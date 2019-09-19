Quit blaming us for decline of newspapers, Facebook director says

Quit blaming Facebook, says a top executive at the social media giant. It isn’t Facebook’s fault that newspapers and magazines all around the world are in sometimes terminal decline.

Newsrooms and publishers should adapt to the changing business environment rather than complain about the new media that has snatched their share of the advertising pie.

Facebook’s director of news partnerships for Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Jesper Doub, acknowledges that traditional media are under enormous pressure because of "the dominance and success that Google, Facebook and others are having in the advertising world", he tells the FM.

But it’s too easy for media houses to simply shift the blame. He says publishers have a responsibility to protect and grow their own business, and change is a critical part of that.

Facebook has become public enemy number one for the newspaper industry. Traditional media argue that by luring away readers and advertisers, platforms such as Facebook are narrowing the news agenda and even, some would say, threatening the future of journalism as we know it.

But Doub says: "I know how tough it is for publishers to maintain revenue streams and find new ones, but blaming Facebook and Google for being successful in the advertising business [is unfair].

"I myself had conversations with my publishers in the early 2000s about whether we should build databases of our users and the publisher said: ‘No, we don’t need that.’ That was even before Facebook was founded."

Doub says Facebook does feel some responsibility to help and support publishers. "But it is very unlikely that we’re going to do this, while not looking after the success of our own business."

Still, it is facing a strong backlash from authorities in the face of job cuts and the closure of titles. Earlier this month a group of US states said it would launch an investigation into Facebook to determine whether it had stifled competition and adequately protected consumer data.

And last week, a group of 50 states said it would probe Google’s dominance of the online advertising market.