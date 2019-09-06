News has always been a little fake, and now the mobs are striking back

In the industry there are rational and ethical explanations for such contradictions, mostly to do with lack of capacity and financial constraints, but from outside the industry these add to the dim view the public has always had of journalists. In surveys of which career occupations are the most trusted, they often share the bottom ranks with estate agents.

That comparison is apt. Just as estate agents have to match the high expectations of sellers with the trepidations of buyers, reporters have to match people’s perception of owning the media with the reality of the media — or anybody else — owning the stories they hand over to them. The relationship always comes up short against the inevitable subjectivity of people’s observations of events — it’s philosophy or psychology 101. Person A being quoted never agrees with person B, and they end up blaming the reporter.

Napoleon used to say the news is what is pressing the next morning. Until recently the news cycle was more or less a day long. The public debate was largely driven by the print media, and the system worked through no fault of its own. For centuries the “jour” — French for “day” — in journalistic titles (Morning Star, Daily Sun, Evening Standard) reinforced the ingestion of news as a daily habit, a workaday routine.

A day is too short to report anything exhaustively and truthfully, but if any report turned out to be unsubstantiated the provisional content would last only for the day of the cycle and then get forgotten. If there is fire where the smoke comes from, the story would “get legs”, and run for days or weeks and could even get miscreants called to account.

This provisionality bolstered freedom of speech immensely, but it also served as cover for journalists to indulge in opinionating, pontification, slander, cruelty, arrogance and quite often ignorance. Newspapers mainly were redistributors of bias. The public tolerated this, saying today’s paper wraps tomorrow’s fish and chips, because that was their main access to the public debate.

This provisionality mechanism began to be dismantled first by CNN and its global reporting, with time zones destroying the cyclic experience of the day. The information revolution culminated in social media, where date and place are peripheral. Statements, claims and observations no longer have the night to filter out the unsupportable content.

We have not yet come to terms with how fundamentally our lives are changing. Twitter and Facebook signal entirely different aspects — flightiness, narcissism — of what one may call our need for a curiosity fix. More importantly, we are being drip-fed information according to our personal preferences, as the thin edge of the wedge in a sales conspiracy only the large tech conglomerates have the inside knowledge about. We don’t need journalists anymore, is the perception, we have been turned into our own personal archivists and announcers. Nor do disseminators of information need us anymore, they can do it directly to their audiences.

These facts are all too evident in the failure of most traditional media companies to make money from paywalls. Where they do succeed, it is not because the information is indispensable or exclusive but because of the excellence of the writing — its entertainment value — and scale from the very low-cost globalisation of audiences.

However, phenomena such as the ascendancy of Trump and state capture in SA show that we still need writers with resources and instant publishing tools. They are still called journalists, but many of them have become celebrities with personal lives as part of their sales pitch, and often their rivals are not other journalists but “influencers” and impersonal aggregators of information such as Twitter handles, which we all know can be swamped by bots.

“Fake news” abounds, but here’s the thing: due to the provisionality mechanism there has always been an element of speculation to any news. Give the devil his due: Trump did not popularise the concept to slander the media. As a businessman running secretive operations known only to his inner circle, he had long before learnt to call the bluff of journalists pretending to know what the real deal on a subject is.

Journalists like to think there is a firm dividing line between the “responsible” media and social media. They forget that the word “gossip” was derived from the practice of 19th-century editors sending idle reporters to watering holes to “go sip”, and find the latest rumours. In Afrikaans “rumoer” is akin to “rioting” — and the mob and the media have always been just a few choice words away from each other. (One charitable reading of McLuhan’s phrase might mean that the medium is the message that at least it is not a mob).