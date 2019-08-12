Opinion / Bruce's List on media PETER BRUCE: Can online content and traditional media co-exist peacefully? There’s a digital revolution going on out there that wants your audience. And it’s free BL PREMIUM

Try, if you can, to see through the noise. In SA there’s a lot of it, so much so that profound events occur and are picked up by social media, given a quick going over on Twitter (and Facebook a week later) and discarded within hours. Articles are written, praised and forgotten. The same with deeds. The noise the ANC is making as it eats itself is deafening.

I take precautions. I am heavily dependent on Twitter as a source of news. Tiso Blackstar, News24 and Daily Maverick all have really good journalists who can take you live through a court case or a press briefing. But I try to use Twitter carefully. I do not see notes or threats or insults from anyone I don’t follow so I am spared the horror of being sworn at or threatened first thing in the morning by people I don’t know. Twitter gives you filters that can do that.