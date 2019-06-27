Now Facebook wants to be your bank

Having exposed the personal details of tens of millions of its users and broken the concept of personal privacy, Facebook is going to ask people to trust it with their money.

That’s one cynical interpretation of last week’s headline-grabbing launch of a cryptocurrency that it claims will make "moving money around the world … as easy and cheap as sending a text message".

Well, it’s not Facebook itself, but a consortium of Big And Important Names in tech, payments and telecoms that will run the blockchain-based libra currency through a standalone nonprofit company called the Libra Association, which will be based in Switzerland.

These firms include the major payment companies Mastercard, Visa, PayPal and Stripe, as well as Naspers’s fintech arm, PayU. But it also includes eBay, Uber, Lyft, Spotify, Vodacom parent Vodafone and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Facebook says its customers will use a wallet from its new Calibra division to use libra.

"We believe," libra states in its ideologically optimistic white paper, "that the world needs a global, digitally native currency that brings together the attributes of the world’s best currencies: stability, low inflation, wide global acceptance and fungibility."

It says its currency will be underpinned by assets. The founding members have all deposited $10m and every time someone buys a libra coin, that dollar/euro/rand will be held in reserve against the libra coin. Unlike the wildly fluctuating bitcoin, Facebook says libra will be pegged against its deposits and that of the investors.

Quoting the World Bank’s figures, libra argues that there are 1.7-billion people worldwide who "remain outside the financial system with no access to a traditional bank, even though one billion have a mobile phone and nearly half a billion have internet access".

However, the how, what and where of the new system weren’t mentioned. Immediately after its announcement, commentators began tearing the libra idea apart.

"Spoiler alert," warns the Financial Times’s Alphaville column, "it’s a glorified exchange traded fund which uses blockchain buzzwords to neutralise the regulatory impact of coming to market without a licence as well as to veil the disproportionate influence of Facebook in what it hopes will eventually become a global digital reserve system."