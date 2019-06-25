European authorities demand details on Facebook’s cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin remain one of the least-regulated areas of finance. The response of domestic and international financial regulators and monetary authorities to the Libra project will have a crucial effect on its prospects.

Facebook’s project raised concern about privacy among US legislators, prompting European central bankers to claim oversight to ensure it would not jeopardise the financial system or be used to launder money.

Until now, global central bankers have largely refrained from regulating digital currencies, concluding in 2018 they are too small to pose a risk to the financial system.

Bailey said the watchdog has been in contact with Facebook, and that many more engagements could be expected.

Domenico Gammaldi, the Bank of Italy’s head of market and payment system oversight, called for more information. “The white paper, that means ‘white’ without any information,” Gammaldi said at the Crypto Valley Conference in Zug.

Play by the rules

Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said Libra will have to respect regulations against money laundering, and its backers will have to seek a banking licence to offer services such as deposits.

France is using its year-long presidency of the Group of Seven nations (G7) to set up a task force to tackle such concerns at an international level.

Other central bankers were more sanguine about the project for which Facebook has recruited 28 partners including Mastercard, PayPal and Uber to form the Geneva-based Libra Association to govern the cryptocurrency.