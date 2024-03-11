News & Fox

PODCAST: Southern Africa’s agriculture is struggling with persistent dryness and extreme heat

11 March 2024 - 12:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA

South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe have recently published reports indicating a potential decline in grain harvest because of intense El Niño-induced dryness. These developments could put the entire Southern African maize supply chain at risk, with Zambia and South Africa hard hit by heatwaves and dryness. The neighbouring small producers such as Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia are also struggling with dryness.

Given that South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are among the largest maize producers within the Southern Africa region, a potential decline in the harvest in these countries suggests there could be an increase in the risk of food insecurity. This would necessitate imports to meet the shortfall in the region’s maize supplies.

The dryness in an El Niño event is not unexpected in the Southern Africa region as this weather phenomenon is typically accompanied by dryness. The year started favourably, with excellent rains. But the dryness intensified from the end of January. Major damage has been caused to crops since then. The unusual pattern may be part of the broader climate change challenges.

Based on research into grains markets in the region, and recent observations from our fieldwork across the summer crop-growing regions of South Africa, it is clear that the region faces a difficult time ahead.

PODCAST: South African agricultural exports reach a record $13.2bn

Despite all the challenges at the ports and various export markets, the South African agricultural sector has continued to realise excellent export ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

PODCAST: SA farm jobs up 7% year-on-year

Wandile Sihlobo unpacks the latest agriculture trends and statistics in this podcast
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: South Africa’s food security conditions

South Africa ranked 59th out of 113 countries in The Economist’s global food security index and is the most food secure in Sub-Saharan Africa
News & Fox
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA surgeons welcome robot’s deep precision
News & Fox
2.
Missing girl brings South Africans together
News & Fox / Trending
3.
The dark side of Stellenbosch University
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Why Joburg’s water crisis is getting worse
News & Fox
5.
Unpacking the GDP figures: it’s bleak
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.