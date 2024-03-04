News & Fox

PODCAST: South African agricultural exports reach a record $13.2bn

04 March 2024 - 14:12
Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN BARRETT
Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN BARRETT

Despite all the challenges at the ports and various export markets, the South African agricultural sector has continued to realise excellent export activity. Total agricultural exports reached a new record of $13.2bn in 2023, up 3% from the previous year. This is stronger than our earlier expectations of a modest export activity this year.

The products that dominated the export list were citrus, maize, apples and pears, nuts, wine, soybeans, sugar, wool, grapes, berries, avocados and fruit juices. This improved export activity was a function of improvement in volumes and prices. That said, pricing developments over the year were significantly more varied than the average data suggest. While fruit prices picked up, grains and oilseed prices have declined notably from the 2022 levels.

Notably, the exports were widely spread across various key markets. The African continent remained a leading market, accounting for 38% of South Africa's agricultural exports in 2023 in value terms. Asia was the second largest agricultural market, accounting for 28% of exports, followed by the EU, the third largest market, accounting for 19%. The Americas region was the fourth largest, accounting for 6%, and the remaining 9% went to the rest of the world.

The UK was one of the leading markets within the ‘rest of the world’ category, accounting for 7% of total exports. The products of exports to these markets were primarily the same, with the African continent and Asia importing a reasonably large volume of maize, soybeans, wool and beef. Meanwhile, exports to other regions were primarily fruits and wine.

Listen to our podcast for more insights.

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agricultural exports hit record despite logistical bars

Shipments rise 3% in spite of being boxed in by defective port, rail and road infrastructure
Opinion
5 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Current heat and scant rains are worrying for SA agriculture

Crops are entering their growth stage with limited moisture across major growing regions, sparking fears about possible yields loss
Opinion
1 week ago

PODCAST: SA farm jobs up 7% year-on-year

Wandile Sihlobo unpacks the latest agriculture trends and statistics in this podcast
News & Fox
1 week ago
