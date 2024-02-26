News & Fox

PODCAST: SA farm jobs up 7% year-on-year

Wandile Sihlobo unpacks the latest agriculture trends and statistics in this podcast

26 February 2024 - 16:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/grigorenko
Picture: 123RF/grigorenko

Wandile Sihlobo unpacks the latest agriculture trends and statistics in this podcast.

After a notable jump in the third quarter of 2023 to 956,000, South Africa's primary agricultural employment fell by 4% quarter-on-quarter to 920,000 in the last quarter of 2023.

Jobs declined mainly in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Current heat and scant rains are worrying for SA agriculture

Crops are entering their growth stage with limited moisture across major growing regions, sparking fears about possible yields loss
Opinion
6 hours ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture’s health and sustainability must be a priority

Semi-arid SA’s encouraging track record in embracing science means it should invest even more resources in science today
Opinion
1 week ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA should diversify agricultural export markets to spread risk due to conflicts

Countries such as India, China and Saudi Arabia should top the agenda for deepening trade and co-operation
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Will health minister approve cheaper medical aid ...
News & Fox
2.
SA doctors make up to 40 times more than those in ...
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: Why the ANC might be happy polling 40% — ...
News & Fox
4.
The dark side of Stellenbosch University
News & Fox / Trending
5.
South Africa is slowly fixing its greylist ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.