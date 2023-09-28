Here are the 2023 AdFocus Awards finalists

After a thorough judging process, the finalists for the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have been announced. AdFocus Awards chair Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA, says the make-up of this year’s jury promised much and went on to deliver beyond expectations.
“An incredibly rigorous pre-judging process was followed by a full day of varied and robust debate in what proved to be an incredibly competitive year,” he says. “I am confident that the shortlisted finalists genuinely represent the very best our industry has to offer.”
This year’s leading agencies, he adds, are not content with delivering only against the expectations of today but push, year on year, to meet the demands of the future.
Gallarelli says that there are several categories that are too close to call.
The finalists are:
Small Agency of the Year
Happy Friday
Matte BLK
Retroviral
Medium Agency of the Year
Grid Worldwide Branding & Design
Rapt Creative
Two Tone Global
Large Agency of the Year
Joe Public United
Ogilvy SA
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JHB
Public Relations Agency of the Year
Magna Carta
Razor PR
Weber Shandwick
Specialised Agency of the Year
Levergy
MakeReign
Mscsports
PlusNarrative
Media Agency of the Year
The MediaShop
PHD
Partnership of the Year (Sponsored by IAS)
Grey & Savannah
Joe Public & Nedbank
Ogilvy & Carling Black Label
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Durban & BuildIt
African Impact Award
TBWA\SA
Weber Shandwick
Adaptability
Two Tone Global
Weber Shandwick
Transformation Award
No finalists are announced for this category as there was a clear winner significantly ahead that will be announced on the night.
Group of the Year
M&C Saatchi Group SA
Ogilvy SA
TBWA\SA
Student of the Year - (sponsored by Park Advertising)
Jané Louw – Cape Town Creative School
Philipa Scholtz - Red & Yellow School
Natalie Ray - Red & Yellow School
Xolisa Thamarnan - Red & Yellow School
The following awards will be announced on the evening of the awards: Agency of the Year, Lifetime Achiever, Industry Leader and Shapeshifter.
“Congratulations to all the finalists,” says Gallarelli.
The winners of the 2023 AdFocus Awards will be announced on November 24 2023. For moreinformation on the awards visit www.adfocus.co.za
The big take-out:
“The 2023 AdFocus Awards shortlisted finalists represent the very best our industry has to offer.” — Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA and AdFocus Awards chair.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.