The listed property sector’s earnings outlook has dimmed in recent weeks as commercial real estate owners battle higher than expected interest rate hikes. Profits are being further eroded by millions in unplanned spending on diesel to keep the lights on in offices, factories and shops during load-shedding.
The result is that a number of real estate investment trusts (Reits) that released results in recent weeks have either already cut dividends or plan to do so in their next reporting periods. ..
Why Balwin is worth a second glance
