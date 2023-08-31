Cape Town flat rentals rocket
Semigration, digital nomads and high interest rates push demand and prices to record highs
31 August 2023 - 05:00
A sign of how Cape Town has surged ahead of other metros as an investment and relocation hotspot is how expensive it has become to rent in the inner city.
Asking prices for two-bedroom apartments in the CBD jumped nearly 40% last year to an average of R24,750 a month. That’s up from R17,768 in 2021, according to the latest annual State of Cape Town Central City Report. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.